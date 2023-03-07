2 men wanted for burglary of Tyler convenience store

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith county sheriff’s office is looking for two men who broke into Indian Creek Mart Convenience Store located at 13687 Spur 364 Tyler, Texas

The burglary happened on February 25 around 4:06 am. Three black men used large bolt cutters to break in and steal cash as well as a large quantity of cigarettes and e-cigarettes.

The suspects wore gloves and ski masks. One suspect’s mask was a bright orange and the other wore a very distinguishable “Nickelodeon Rugrats” jacket.

If you recognize these men or have any information please contact Investigator Jason Hampton at 903-590-2629 or the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600.

