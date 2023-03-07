Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

2 men wanted for burglary of Tyler convenience store

The two suspects
The two suspects(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith county sheriff’s office is looking for two men who broke into Indian Creek Mart Convenience Store located at 13687 Spur 364 Tyler, Texas

The burglary happened on February 25 around 4:06 am. Three black men used large bolt cutters to break in and steal cash as well as a large quantity of cigarettes and e-cigarettes.

The suspects wore gloves and ski masks. One suspect’s mask was a bright orange and the other wore a very distinguishable “Nickelodeon Rugrats” jacket.

If you recognize these men or have any information please contact Investigator Jason Hampton at 903-590-2629 or the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rashandra Godfrey
Longview woman arrested in connection with fatal Waffle House shooting
Ben Wheeler man killed after crashing motorcycle into car in curve on FM 315
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
On the early evening of March 4, authorities responded to a two vehicle collision on FM 3053...
1 dead and 3 injured in fatal wreck on FM 3053 in Gregg County
One of the oldest homes in Tyler is in the process of being preserved.
Former state senator preserving one of Tyler’s oldest homes

Latest News

Rep. Bryan Slaton (R-Mineola)
Mineola State Rep. Bryan Slaton introduces bill to discuss Texas secession
Shelbyville native says TJC coach knows what it takes to win
Shelbyville native says TJC coach knows what it takes to win
All campuses and buildings have been cleared by law enforcement. However, VISD will remain in...
Van police respond to possible threat at middle school
Vietnam veteran and Army Sgt. Major Fred Winters
WebXtra: Pinning ceremony in Longview honors Vietnam veterans