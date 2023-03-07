Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

17-year-old fails to stop, leads troopers on chase at speeds of 100 mph, authorities say

A 17-year-old could face charges after leading troopers on a chase in Arizona, authorities said.
A 17-year-old could face charges after leading troopers on a chase in Arizona, authorities said.(Arizona's Family)
By Arizona's Family staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:48 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEORIA, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say a teen driver led them on a high-speed chase early Tuesday morning.

KPHO reports that a 17-year-old could face charges after failing to stop for Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers and leading them on a chase at speeds of 100 mph.

Troopers said the incident started at about 3 a.m. on Arizona State Route 101 in Peoria when troopers attempted to stop the vehicle.

As the car was moving towards the right lanes, the teen accelerated, and troopers said a pursuit was initiated.

According to troopers, the vehicle suddenly exited at Peoria Avenue where the driver crashed into the median with the vehicle rolling over.

Troopers said the boy suffered minor injuries and was taken to the Banner Thunderbird Hospital.

Authorities did not immediately identify the teen. They said the vehicle crashed about 1.5 miles away from the initial traffic stop.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rashandra Godfrey
Longview woman arrested in connection with fatal Waffle House shooting
Ben Wheeler man killed after crashing motorcycle into car in curve on FM 315
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
On the early evening of March 4, authorities responded to a two vehicle collision on FM 3053...
1 dead and 3 injured in fatal wreck on FM 3053 in Gregg County
One of the oldest homes in Tyler is in the process of being preserved.
Former state senator preserving one of Tyler’s oldest homes

Latest News

Rep. Bryan Slaton (R-Mineola)
Mineola State Rep. Bryan Slaton introduces bill to discuss Texas secession
FILE - Actor Ben Savage arrives at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 10,...
‘Boy Meets World’ star Ben Savage enters US House race in LA
Shelbyville native says TJC coach knows what it takes to win
Shelbyville native says TJC coach knows what it takes to win
WeightWatchers offers subscribers meal plans with the goal of losing excess weight.
WeightWatchers gets into prescription weight loss business
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
Survivors of deadly Mexico abduction return to America