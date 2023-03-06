Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WANTED: Odessa man failed to register as sex offender with previous conviction

The reward for information leading to Marquez's arrest is increased to $4,000 during the month...
The reward for information leading to Marquez's arrest is increased to $4,000 during the month of March if the tip is received this month.(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Salomon Marquez is this month’s Featured Fugitive. The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $4,000 during the month of March if the tip is received this month.

Salomon Olivas Marquez, 59, of Odessa, has been wanted since March 2022, when the Ector County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for his arrest for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements with a previous conviction.

In 2002, Marquez was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child after an incident involving a 6-year-old girl. He was subsequently sentenced to five years of confinement. In 2010, he was convicted of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and sentenced to three years of confinement and three years of probation.

Marquez is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 195 pounds. He has tattoos on both arms. In addition to Odessa, he also has ties to Midland. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view Marquez’s wanted bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division funds, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far in 2023, DPS and other agencies have arrested seven Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders. In addition, $6,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

  • Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).
  • Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.
  • Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

