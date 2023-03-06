Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Walker County man charged with murder after turning himself in

Lawrence Cobb, 59
Lawrence Cobb, 59(Walker County Sheriff's Office)
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - A Walker County man was charged with murder, according to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called around 8 p.m. on Friday to a disturbance in the 20 block of Ashworth Road. A woman was found dead at the location. As deputies investigated, Lawrence Cobb, 59, was identified as a suspect. He eventually turned himself in to the sheriff’s office and confessed to the crime.

Cobb is charged with murder and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
Shamaiya Hall
Woman charged with capital murder in Ellis County for allegedly killing 3 children
Rashandra Godfrey
Longview woman arrested in connection with fatal Waffle House shooting
1 dead and 3 injured in fatal wreck on FM 3053 in Gregg County

Latest News

Construction continues on McCann Road bridge in Longview.
WebXtra: McCann Road bridge construction shifts to new phase in Longview
WebXtra: McCann Road bridge construction shifts to new phase in Longview
Delinquent tax foreclosure sales in Smith County are moving from live, in-person sales to the...
Smith County foreclosure auctions move online
Delinquent tax foreclosure sales in Smith County are moving from live, in-person sales to the...
Smith County foreclosure auctions move online
Rashandra Godfrey
Longview woman arrested in connection with fatal Waffle House shooting