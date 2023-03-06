Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Tyler man gets 17 years for 2021 fatal car crash

Juan Juarez is seen in the courtroom as the sentencing phase of his trial begins.
Juan Juarez is seen in the courtroom as the sentencing phase of his trial begins.(KLTV)
By Lexi Vennetti and KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man found guilty in the 2021 death of a passenger in his car will serve nearly 20 years in prison.

Sentencing began Monday afternoon for Juan Jesus Juarez, 24, who was found guilty last month in the death of Marco Antonio Lopez Penado who died in the backseat of Juarez’s car after Juarez drove the vehicle through a fence.

The sentencing portion began with the state calling a detective with the Tyler Police Department to the stand. The opening line of questioning centered on whether Juarez was a member of a gang. The detective said, based on criteria such as identifying tattoos and self-admission, Juarez would be considered the member of a gang.

The defense then asked the detective if they had reviewed Juarez’s criminal history, talked to Juarez or seen any of Juarez’s recorded interview. The detective said they had not.

The defense then called Juarez’s sister to the stand. She talked about their childhood and how their parents worked multiple jobs. She confirmed that Juarez has had a problem with alcohol since he was 17. She said she did not know that Juarez’s three dot tattoo was indicative of him being in a gang. Juarez’s sister also stated that Juarez has two children, one age five and the other nearly three years old. She said she became aware that her brother began using marijuana about three or four years ago.

The state said it would ask for a 20 year sentence.

The defense disputed the claims that Juarez is in a gang simply because of his tattoos, adding that Juarez is eligible for probation. The defense said that while he doesn’t expect probation, he doesn’t believe Juarez deserves a 20 year sentence and asked the court to consider the full range of punishment.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Rashandra Godfrey
Longview woman arrested in connection with fatal Waffle House shooting
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
Shamaiya Hall
Woman charged with capital murder in Ellis County for allegedly killing 3 children
1 dead and 3 injured in fatal wreck on FM 3053 in Gregg County

Latest News

One of the oldest homes in Tyler is in the process of being preserved.
WebXtra: Former state senator preserving one of Tyler’s oldest homes
One of the oldest homes in Tyler is in the process of being preserved.
WebXtra: Former state senator preserving one of Tyler's oldest homes
Longview Police Department to host vehicle safety event
Longview Police Department to host vehicle safety event
Delinquent tax foreclosure sales in Smith County are moving from live, in-person sales to the...
Smith County foreclosure auctions move online