Police investigating double homicide in south Laredo

Police investigating double homicide in south Laredo
Police investigating double homicide in south Laredo(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Update: A family is living a nightmare after two of their loved ones were found dead in south Laredo.

The Laredo Police Department is investigating it as a double homicide.

According to reports, the family made the horrific discovery on Monday at around 11 a.m. after they entered an apartment located at 2601 Lomas Del Sur and found the bodies of two women inside the premises.

The family called police and officers showed up at the scene shortly after.

Police have confirmed that both victims are related.

Investigator Joe Baeza said they are still trying to piece together what happened.

“There’s a lot of information that is still kind of being put together. We’re barely here probably an hour and a half at the most,” said Baeza. “The information that we have is that there is a person of interest, we don’t have anybody in custody yet, right now the only people who have been collected at the point is potential witnesses, but other than that a person has not been charged with anything at this point.”

The incident happened on the second floor of the building.

Shortly after authorities arrived, more family members showed up at the scene.

Laredo Police say this is the first and second homicide of the year.

Below is the original text of the story:

Update: Authorities are investigating a double homicide after two bodies were found inside an apartment in south Laredo.

The incident happened on Monday, Mar. 6 at an apartment complex on 2601 Lomas Del Sur.

According to Laredo Police, a family member made the discovery when they went to the apartment on the second floor at around 11 a.m. and found the two women dead.

Their identities have not been released at this time.

Laredo Police are investigating the case as a double homicide.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more details as soon as they become available.

Below is the original text of the story:

Authorities are investigating a double homicide in south Laredo.

According to the Laredo Police Department, there is an ongoing death investigation at the 2600 block of Lomas Del Sur.

Authorities are asking drivers and residents to avoid the area while they assess the situation.

This is a developing story and we will bring you the latest details as they become available.

