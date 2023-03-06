East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s a nice, cool start with temperatures in the 50s this morning. Expect a mix of clouds and sun through the day with temperatures reaching near 80 degrees this afternoon. South and southwest winds will be breezy at times. A few more clouds will roll in tomorrow with a slight chance for a few isolated showers tomorrow and Wednesday. Better chances for rain will be in the forecast by Thursday and Friday as a weak cold front arrives. Expect a slight cool down for the end of the weekend and another cold front this weekend will bring even cooler temperatures to the region.

