By Katie Vossler
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:25 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s a nice, cool start with temperatures in the 50s this morning.  Expect a mix of clouds and sun through the day with temperatures reaching near 80 degrees this afternoon.  South and southwest winds will be breezy at times.  A few more clouds will roll in tomorrow with a slight chance for a few isolated showers tomorrow and Wednesday.  Better chances for rain will be in the forecast by Thursday and Friday as a weak cold front arrives.  Expect a slight cool down for the end of the weekend and another cold front this weekend will bring even cooler temperatures to the region.

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
Shamaiya Hall
Woman charged with capital murder in Ellis County for allegedly killing 3 children
Curtis Dewayne Clark
Officials: Man barricaded in Tyler home, pointed gun at deputy during attempt to carry out evicton
The suspect appears to be a white male driving a white crew cab truck.
Troup police ask for public’s help to identify pursuit suspect

