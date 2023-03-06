Longview woman arrested in connection with fatal Waffle House shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview woman has been arrested in connection with a shooting Sunday morning at a Waffle House.

According to a report from Longview Police Department Public Information Officer Brandon Thornton, at 6:38 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the Waffle House restaurant in the 3100 block of Estes Parkway in response to a shooting. Michael Bauchum, 30, had been shot and injured in what is described as a domestic dispute. Bauchum was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Rashandra Godfrey, 37, was taken into custody as the primary suspect and charged with murder. She is currently held in the Gregg County Jail, though no bond has yet been set.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.