Longview Police Department to host vehicle safety event

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview police department announced an event to ensure “maximum comfort and safety on the road” on Saturday.

Longview police said their CarFit event will ensure your vehicle fits you properly; “Our trained technicians will perform a comprehensive 12-point check to make sure that your car is properly adjusted to fit you. This includes things like seat and steering wheel position, mirrors, and more.”

The event is free for all seniors, Longview police said, and they recommend reserving a spot.

CarFit will be held on March 7 at the Green Street Recreation Center located at 814 South Green Street. Presentation starts at 10:00 a.m. and fitting is from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 pm.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

