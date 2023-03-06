Longview Police Department to host vehicle safety event

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview police department announced an event to ensure “maximum comfort and safety on the road” on Saturday.

Longview police said their CarFit event will ensure your vehicle fits you properly; “Our trained technicians will perform a comprehensive 12-point check to make sure that your car is properly adjusted to fit you. This includes things like seat and steering wheel position, mirrors, and more.”

The event is free for all seniors, Longview police said, and they recommend reserving a spot.

CarFit will be held on March 7 at the Green Street Recreation Center located at 814 South Green Street. Presentation starts at 10:00 a.m. and fitting is from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 pm.

