Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Lindale ISD to have extra police support Tuesday after E.J. Moss lockdown

(Lindale ISD)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Lindale Independent School District Administration has released further information about an incident that happened on the east and west campuses of E.J. Moss Intermediate School Monday.

At about 8:15 a.m., officials say a threatening anonymous call was received by the Lindale ISD Police Department. The caller said that he was armed and had explosive devices, according to Lindale Police Chief Dan Somes.

Since each school has an LISD police officer on campus at all times, and with the response of Lindale Police Department within minutes, there was a preliminary sweep of the campuses underway quickly, and then a secondary sweep of both east and west campuses, the district statement said. No weapons or suspicious packages were found, so authorities gave the all clear.

All campuses are now open and determined to be safe. The district will provide extra counseling and resources to students who may need them this week, and there will also be extra police presence on all campuses as a precaution, according to LISD Director of Communications Courtney Sanguinetti.

The investigation is ongoing.

Responding to the incident along with Lindale ISD Police Department and Lindale Police Department were:

  • Lindale Fire Department
  • Texas DPS
  • Texas Rangers
  • Smith County Pct 4 and Pct 5 Constables’ Offices
  • Smith County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Marshal’s Office
  • Tyler Police Department
  • FBI

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Rashandra Godfrey
Longview woman arrested in connection with fatal Waffle House shooting
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
Shamaiya Hall
Woman charged with capital murder in Ellis County for allegedly killing 3 children
On the early evening of March 4, authorities responded to a two vehicle collision on FM 3053...
1 dead and 3 injured in fatal wreck on FM 3053 in Gregg County

Latest News

KLTV/KTRE viewing on Dish could be interrupted due to cyberattack
Caton Property Group announced a new Brookshires Grocery location will be coming to west Tyler.
Brookshire Grocery Company to add new location in west Tyler
Caton Property Group announced a new Brookshires Grocery location will be coming to west Tyler.
Caton Property Group owner discusses plans for new Tyler Brookshires location
Tyler man gets 17 years for 2021 fatal car crash
Tyler man gets 17 years for 2021 fatal car crash