Lindale ISD to have extra police support Tuesday after E.J. Moss lockdown

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - Lindale Independent School District Administration has released further information about an incident that happened on the east and west campuses of E.J. Moss Intermediate School Monday.

At about 8:15 a.m., officials say a threatening anonymous call was received by the Lindale ISD Police Department. The caller said that he was armed and had explosive devices, according to Lindale Police Chief Dan Somes.

Since each school has an LISD police officer on campus at all times, and with the response of Lindale Police Department within minutes, there was a preliminary sweep of the campuses underway quickly, and then a secondary sweep of both east and west campuses, the district statement said. No weapons or suspicious packages were found, so authorities gave the all clear.

All campuses are now open and determined to be safe. The district will provide extra counseling and resources to students who may need them this week, and there will also be extra police presence on all campuses as a precaution, according to LISD Director of Communications Courtney Sanguinetti.

The investigation is ongoing.

Responding to the incident along with Lindale ISD Police Department and Lindale Police Department were:

Lindale Fire Department

Texas DPS

Texas Rangers

Smith County Pct 4 and Pct 5 Constables’ Offices

Smith County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Marshal’s Office

Tyler Police Department

FBI

