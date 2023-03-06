Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Jacksonville police searching for robbery suspect who assaulted clerk

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole cash from a Jacksonville convenience store and assaulted a clerk, before fleeing.

On Feb. 4 at about 5 a.m., the Jake’s Food Store in the 2000 block of East Rusk Street was robbed by an unknown suspect, according to a release from the Jacksonville police.

During the robbery, the clerk was assaulted by the suspect, who fled the area in an unknown direction, the release said. An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect, and tips may remain anonymous if desired. Please contact Detective Compton at (903) 339-3339 or (903) 586-2549 if you have relevant information.

