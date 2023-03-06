Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
‘I feel great’: World War II Navy vet celebrates his 100th birthday

A doctor and WWII veteran celebrated 100 years of life with 13 other centenarians Sunday.
By News 12 Connecticut, Inc. staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (NEWS 12 CONNECTICUT, INC.) – A doctor and World War II Navy veteran in Connecticut celebrated his 100th birthday.

Harold Batt was a practicing radiologist until just a few years ago and doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.

“I’m 100 years old today and I feel great,” he said.

Batt’s 100th birthday happened to coincide with the annual centenarian celebration at Jewish Senior Services in Bridgeport on Sunday.

Batt was joined by 13 others who were also celebrating their 100th birthdays.

Connecticut senator Richard Blumenthal was also on hand for the festivities.

