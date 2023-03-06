Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Houston men arrested for stealing mail from USPS outgoing mailbox in College Station

Two men were arrested Sunday night after College Station police say they were caught stealing mail from a USPS drop box at the College Station postal facility on Harvey Mitchell Parkway.
Angel Oviedo, 17, and Luis Lozano, 27
Angel Oviedo, 17, and Luis Lozano, 27(Justin Dorsey)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two men were arrested Sunday night after College Station police say they were caught stealing mail from a USPS drop box at the College Station postal facility on Harvey Mitchell Parkway.

Police say after a lengthy investigation with the law enforcement officers from the United States Postal Service, security cameras caught Angel Oviedo, 17, of Houston and Luis Lozano, 27, of Houston walking up to a locked outgoing mail receptacle and after two minutes leaving with a bag later determined to contain mail.

After a short chase police arrested the men.

They were found with 117 pieces of “individual mail with 76 different return addresses,” and a counterfeit mailbox key used to gain access to the mailbox.

Both men are charged with evading arrest and mail theft.

Police records show they are being held on $11,000 bonds.

According to probable cause statements, CSPD assisted with the investigation on several occasions. “Based on the U.S. Postal Inspector’s investigation, the stolen mail is sued to victimize the Complainants by washing, altering, and then fraudulently cashing checks, stealing currency, and stealing other identifying information,” the reports stated.

The Postal Inspectors told police this case was part of a multiple-month investigation involving ongoing thefts with a variety of suspects who have been identified.

