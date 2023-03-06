Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
East Texan native wins in the annual Rose City Classic

By Michael Coleman
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The 17th annual Rose City Classic that took place Friday, March 3 hosted over 900 athletes that competed in a gymnastic event that ended with an East Texas native winning the Level 7 competition.

Jenna Blake has been winning competitions in Dallas, Houston, Oklahoma, and won the all around competition in Tyler. Jenna started in gymnastics with competitive cheer when she was three year old and started here in East Texas. She’s since been here for the last 7 and half year.

“We’re very proud of Jenna, she works very hard. Her and her teammates work out five days a week and they worked very hard to make sure they scored very well” said Jenna’s mother.

She loves competing just as much as she loves gymnastics.

Jenna’s mother credits her coach, Alyssa Davis, for the amazing work she’s done with her daughter and the gymnastics program.

Jenna Blake hopes to make it into UCLA.

