Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

CBP Seizes a Traveler’s Carry-On Containing Over 7 Pounds of Meth

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found more than 7 pounds of methamphetamine in a...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found more than 7 pounds of methamphetamine in a traveler's luggage. The traveler is facing felony charges.(USCBP)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport seized over 7 pounds of methamphetamine a traveler was carrying in their luggage in February.

A traveler arrived on a flight from Mexico City and was transiting to Japan when a canine derailed his plans. CBP canine Lotti alerted the traveler’s luggage.

CBP officers inspected the baggage and found five vacuum-sealed packages concealed within the hard-sided bags. The packages contained a white crystal-like substance that tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.

A total of 7.6 pounds of methamphetamine was seized by CBP officers. The street value of the narcotic is over $10,000.

“Methamphetamine is dangerous and highly addictive stimulant. Abuse can lead to paranoia, exhaustion, heart conditions, convulsions, stroke, and death. Methamphetamine is classified as a Schedule II stimulant under the Controlled Substances Act,” said U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The seized narcotics were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations Dallas special agents for further investigation.

The man is facing federal charges for violating 21 USC 846 and 21 USC 841, conspiracy to possess with the intent to deliver, which is a felony.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Rashandra Godfrey
Longview woman arrested in connection with fatal Waffle House shooting
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
Shamaiya Hall
Woman charged with capital murder in Ellis County for allegedly killing 3 children
On the early evening of March 4, authorities responded to a two vehicle collision on FM 3053...
1 dead and 3 injured in fatal wreck on FM 3053 in Gregg County

Latest News

Caton Property Group announced a new Brookshires Grocery location will be coming to west Tyler.
Brookshire Grocery Company to add new location in west Tyler
Caton Property Group announced a new Brookshires Grocery location will be coming to west Tyler.
Caton Property Group owner discusses plans for new Tyler Brookshires location
Tyler man gets 17 years for 2021 fatal car crash
Tyler man gets 17 years for 2021 fatal car crash
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F