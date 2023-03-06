CBP Seizes a Traveler’s Carry-On Containing Over 7 Pounds of Meth

DALLAS, Texas (KWTX) - The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport seized over 7 pounds of methamphetamine a traveler was carrying in their luggage in February.

A traveler arrived on a flight from Mexico City and was transiting to Japan when a canine derailed his plans. CBP canine Lotti alerted the traveler’s luggage.

CBP officers inspected the baggage and found five vacuum-sealed packages concealed within the hard-sided bags. The packages contained a white crystal-like substance that tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine.

A total of 7.6 pounds of methamphetamine was seized by CBP officers. The street value of the narcotic is over $10,000.

“Methamphetamine is dangerous and highly addictive stimulant. Abuse can lead to paranoia, exhaustion, heart conditions, convulsions, stroke, and death. Methamphetamine is classified as a Schedule II stimulant under the Controlled Substances Act,” said U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The seized narcotics were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations Dallas special agents for further investigation.

The man is facing federal charges for violating 21 USC 846 and 21 USC 841, conspiracy to possess with the intent to deliver, which is a felony.

