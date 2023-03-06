Brookshire Grocery Company to add new location in west Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Caton Property Group, LLC has announced the sale of a nine-acre plot of land to the Brookshire Grocery Company.

This will be the first Brookshires location to be brought to Tyler in 25 years.

Greg Caton, owner and CEO of Caton Property Group, said the new Brookshires location will be located on the West Loop 323 in Tyler across from Rudy’s BBQ, and will be a part of the 544-acre Bellwood Master Planned Community.

The community will have “15 pad sites,” Caton said, and they are expected to include “some big corporate brands” of fast food and retail. Of these, he said that the grocery store “will become the anchor tenant.” The development will also include 620 residential lots, multi-family sites, medical locations and office locations.

Caton said they hope to begin construction of the development in May, bringing utilities and roads to the front of the property.

