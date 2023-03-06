Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Baylor School of Law deemed ‘not in compliance’ by American Bar Association

Baylor University
Baylor University(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor University School of Law has been deemed as not in compliance with having a diverse and inclusive faculty, according to the American Bar Association.

The notice addressed Standard 206(b) and its respect for its part-time faculty.

According to the ABA, the school was asked to submit a report by September 30, 2022, and to appear before the Council at its February 2023 meeting.

The ABA Journal reports the law school has a total of 146 non-full-time faculty members with 100 men, 46 women and 14 people of color.

“In February 2022, the council determined that the law school was out of compliance with the standard and asked for a report by September 2022. The public noncompliance finding was determined in February 2023, according to the notice,” said the Journal.

The council has asked the law school to develop a reliable plan, with measurable goals and a timeline, to come into compliance with the standard as stated in the notice.

In a statement to KWTX, Baylor School of Law stated, “Baylor Law is focused on increasing diversity in all aspects of our program, including our adjunct faculty.  We have an obligation to our students to create an educational environment that reflects the rich diversity of our state and nation, and we similarly have an obligation to our profession and to society to prepare lawyers for practice in a multicultural, multiracial, and multiethnic world.  We have achieved meaningful diversity in our tenured and tenure-track faculty, and over 30% of our students are racially and ethnically diverse. Our commitment to increasing diversity among our adjunct faculty goes beyond mere words. It is manifested in Baylor Law’s actions in past years—in all aspects of our program—and the strategies we are implementing to identify and hire individuals who will increase the diversity in our adjunct faculty. While we are disappointed with the Council’s determination, we are focused on employing a diverse faculty and we will be successful because it is the right thing to do.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Rashandra Godfrey
Longview woman arrested in connection with fatal Waffle House shooting
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
Shamaiya Hall
Woman charged with capital murder in Ellis County for allegedly killing 3 children
On the early evening of March 4, authorities responded to a two vehicle collision on FM 3053...
1 dead and 3 injured in fatal wreck on FM 3053 in Gregg County

Latest News

Caton Property Group announced a new Brookshires Grocery location will be coming to west Tyler.
Brookshire Grocery Company to add new location in west Tyler
Caton Property Group announced a new Brookshires Grocery location will be coming to west Tyler.
Caton Property Group owner discusses plans for new Tyler Brookshires location
Tyler man gets 17 years for 2021 fatal car crash
Tyler man gets 17 years for 2021 fatal car crash
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
The suspect fled the area in an unknown direction.
Jacksonville police searching for robbery suspect who assaulted clerk