Baylor School of Law deemed ‘not in compliance’ by American Bar Association

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Baylor University School of Law has been deemed as not in compliance with having a diverse and inclusive faculty, according to the American Bar Association.

The notice addressed Standard 206(b) and its respect for its part-time faculty.

According to the ABA, the school was asked to submit a report by September 30, 2022, and to appear before the Council at its February 2023 meeting.

The ABA Journal reports the law school has a total of 146 non-full-time faculty members with 100 men, 46 women and 14 people of color.

“In February 2022, the council determined that the law school was out of compliance with the standard and asked for a report by September 2022. The public noncompliance finding was determined in February 2023, according to the notice,” said the Journal.

The council has asked the law school to develop a reliable plan, with measurable goals and a timeline, to come into compliance with the standard as stated in the notice.

In a statement to KWTX, Baylor School of Law stated, “Baylor Law is focused on increasing diversity in all aspects of our program, including our adjunct faculty. We have an obligation to our students to create an educational environment that reflects the rich diversity of our state and nation, and we similarly have an obligation to our profession and to society to prepare lawyers for practice in a multicultural, multiracial, and multiethnic world. We have achieved meaningful diversity in our tenured and tenure-track faculty, and over 30% of our students are racially and ethnically diverse. Our commitment to increasing diversity among our adjunct faculty goes beyond mere words. It is manifested in Baylor Law’s actions in past years—in all aspects of our program—and the strategies we are implementing to identify and hire individuals who will increase the diversity in our adjunct faculty. While we are disappointed with the Council’s determination, we are focused on employing a diverse faculty and we will be successful because it is the right thing to do.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.