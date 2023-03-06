Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Armed man barricades himself in South Laredo home

Armed man barricades himself in South Laredo
Armed man barricades himself in South Laredo
By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Residents of South Laredo saw some tense moments as an armed man barricaded himself for almost an hour.

This happened Saturday night at 10:30 p.m. when Laredo Police received a report of an armed individual in an emotional crisis. This was at the 2500 block of Garfield Street.

Residents of the home said it was a 40-year-old family member who was armed with knives and a possible incendiary device. He had locked himself in a room of the property.

The man eventually surrendered at 11:25 p.m. He was detained and taken to a local hospital for detention and evaluation.

No injuries or criminal charges were filed at the time of the incident.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
Shamaiya Hall
Woman charged with capital murder in Ellis County for allegedly killing 3 children
Rashandra Godfrey
Longview woman arrested in connection with fatal Waffle House shooting
1 dead and 3 injured in fatal wreck on FM 3053 in Gregg County

Latest News

Jose Luis Villalobos
Nacogdoches County man accused of repeated sexual abuse of child
Boil water notice issued for Redland Water Supply customers
Construction continues on McCann Road bridge in Longview.
WebXtra: McCann Road bridge construction shifts to new phase in Longview
WebXtra: McCann Road bridge construction shifts to new phase in Longview
Delinquent tax foreclosure sales in Smith County are moving from live, in-person sales to the...
Smith County foreclosure auctions move online