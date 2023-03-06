2 injured in Rusk County shooting on Sunday

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County deputies responded to a shooting in the 7100 block of County Road 291 at noon on Sunday. Two people were shot and transported to hospitals, one by helicopter.

The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office said one victim was struck in the arm, the other in the neck.

Several deputies and investigators discovered multiple shell casings on two properties next to each other. They spoke with a group of people on the scene. At this time, authorities are unsure who was responsible for the shooting but did take possession of two handguns.

The victims are expected to survive. Two search warrants were executed, and investigators found a barn and several vehicles were also hit by gunfire.

Sheriff’s office officials have said they are getting conflicting stories from witnesses, and the incident is under investigation.

