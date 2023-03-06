1 dead and 3 injured in fatal wreck on FM 3053 in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - On the early evening of March 4, authorities responded to a two vehicle collision on FM 3053 that left 1 person dead and 3 injured.

According to a preliminary report conducted by DPS, Marcus McKnight, 47, of Cedar Hill, was driving west on Goforth Road and failed to yield the right of way to James McClain, 64, of Longview, causing McClain to collide on the passenger side of McKnight’s vehicle.

The passenger on McKnight’s vehicle, Doris Strong, 68, of Dallas, did not survive the collision. Both McClain and his passenger were transported to Longview Regional Medical Center with non-incapacitating injuries whilst McKnight was transported to Christus Mother Francis in Tyler.

No further injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.