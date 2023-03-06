Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

1 dead and 3 injured in fatal wreck on FM 3053 in Gregg County

(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - On the early evening of March 4, authorities responded to a two vehicle collision on FM 3053 that left 1 person dead and 3 injured.

According to a preliminary report conducted by DPS, Marcus McKnight, 47, of Cedar Hill, was driving west on Goforth Road and failed to yield the right of way to James McClain, 64, of Longview, causing McClain to collide on the passenger side of McKnight’s vehicle.

The passenger on McKnight’s vehicle, Doris Strong, 68, of Dallas, did not survive the collision. Both McClain and his passenger were transported to Longview Regional Medical Center with non-incapacitating injuries whilst McKnight was transported to Christus Mother Francis in Tyler.

No further injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
Shamaiya Hall
Woman charged with capital murder in Ellis County for allegedly killing 3 children
Curtis Dewayne Clark
Officials: Man barricaded in Tyler home, pointed gun at deputy during attempt to carry out evicton
The suspect appears to be a white male driving a white crew cab truck.
Troup police ask for public’s help to identify pursuit suspect

Latest News

Jenna Blake
East Texan native wins in the annual Rose City Classic
Crowned with Goodness cancer outreach foundation holds Gladewater family event
Crowned with Goodness cancer outreach foundation holds Gladewater family event
Art Alley is covered for the next installation
City of Tyler calls on local artists for the next phase of Art Alley
City of Tyler calls on local artists for the next phase of Art Alley
City of Tyler calls on local artists for the next phase of Art Alley