Zonta Antiques Show attracts thousands of visitors to Longview convention center

The 48th annual Zonta Antiques Show is happening at Longview's Maude Cobb Convention Center. Vendors from all over the country come to show rare finds.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas “antiques hunters’ paradise” that draws thousands of visitors every year is underway. The 48th annual Zonta Antiques Show is happening at Longview’s Maude Cobb Convention Center.

Vendors from all over the country come to show rare, interesting, odd and semi-precious finds with East Texas collectors and shoppers during the three-day event.

Every dollar raised by the event goes to support local charities.

1 person hospitalized in Tyler after being struck by vehicle while changing flat tire

