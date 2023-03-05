Zonta Antiques Show attracts thousands of visitors to Longview convention center

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas “antiques hunters’ paradise” that draws thousands of visitors every year is underway. The 48th annual Zonta Antiques Show is happening at Longview’s Maude Cobb Convention Center.

Vendors from all over the country come to show rare, interesting, odd and semi-precious finds with East Texas collectors and shoppers during the three-day event.

Every dollar raised by the event goes to support local charities.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.