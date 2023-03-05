Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

Lots and lots of sunshine today! Expect a bit more cloud cover but dry conditions tomorrow.
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We’ve got another cool start for our Sunday as temps range in the 40s to low 50 degrees. South winds get a little bit more breezy this afternoon which will help our highs range from the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Expect more warmth and dry conditions for the start of the next work week, but the forecast gets a bit trickier as we head into Tuesday. Most of the day looks fairly dry, but an approaching cold front looks to stall along our northern counties Tuesday evening, leading to the chance for a few showers and thundershowers Tuesday night. This stalled front will then play a game of “Red Rover, Come Over” as it will wiggle south, then north close to the I-30 corridor on Wednesday and Thursday, leading to a slight split in temperatures across the area as well as more scattered rain through each day. A second cold front is still set to race through East Texas sometime next Friday, leading to another round of scattered showers and thundershowers as well as cooler conditions for next weekend.

