Midland Police Department paid tribute to fallen Officer Nathan Heidelberg

On March 5, 2023, the Midland Police Department honored & remembered Officer Nathan “Hayden” Heidelberg.(Midland Police Department)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - On March 5, 2023, the Midland Police Department honored & remembered Officer Nathan “Hayden” Heidelberg.

It’s been 4 years since Officer Heidelberg paid the ultimate price in service on March 5, 2019.

In remembrance of that sacrifice, the Midland Police Department held a private ceremony on Friday, March 3, 2023.

Officers and many others gathered at his statue that’s at the MPD Range to honor Officer Heidelberg.

