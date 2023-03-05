Defending national champs Apache Ladies fall before tournament

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Apache Ladies have wrapped up the regular season at home on a losing note.

Hosting Blinn, TJC was short-handed, with only six players available due to injury. This is the kind of day it was for the defending national champs. They lost to the Bucs, 76-60.

That’s not the way they would want to go into the tournament that begins on Wednesday, but remember, last year they lost five of six games going into the tourney and still wound up winning the national championship.

