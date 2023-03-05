Crowned with Goodness cancer outreach foundation holds Gladewater family event

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas woman, diagnosed with stage four cancer herself, is holding a support event for other East Texans going through the same thing.

Marisa Ward of Longview is on a mission to help others who are battling life threatening cancer. She’s founded an outreach organization to help families with the expense and difficulties of the long road through treatment and recovery.

Ward hosted an event called “Pamper Me and Family Day” for cancer patients and their families at the Garfield Community Center in Gladewater. She also founded Crowned with Goodness, an outreach foundation that assists cancer patients with finances, lodging, transportation to treatments, and even special events for families.

She talks about how she experienced the hardships many face through her own time in treatment.

