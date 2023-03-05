Central Texas community gets its newspaper back as new owner revives McGregor Mirror

MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - After closing operations in January of 2023 following multiple changes in ownership, the McGregor Mirror, a Central Texas newspaper with over a century’s worth of history, announced James Lenamon would be taking over as owner and manager.

Prior to taking it on, the manager role belonged to Bonnie Mullens and her siblings, who come from three generation’s worth of McGregor Mirror ownership.

“The whole history of the mirror is our family,” Mullens, a former managing editor of 25 years, told KWTX.

Mullen’s grandfather began working for the local newspaper, which is nestled on McGregor’s Main Street, back when it was founded in 1904 before eventually taking over as editor.

He passed ownership on to her parents, who then passed it on to her and her siblings, Charles and Mynette.

“My sister, brother and I worked here, and so we took over and we worked together since the early 80s,” Mullens said.

But when Charles died in 2021 and the other siblings were ready to retire, they sold the paper to an out-of-town investor who ultimately stopped printing earlier this year.

Now, a new, familiar face with deep roots in the small town is stepping up to the plate.

“My wife’s family traces their roots in McGregor to 1880, before the town was founded,” James Lenamon, the new and editor of the McGregor Mirror, said.

McGregor ISD superintendent James Lenamon may be an unlikely owner and editor of a newspaper, but says he’s about to retire from education and was inspired by his daughter’s internship at the paper years ago.

“I’ve watched my girls grow up in the McGregor Mirror,” Lenamon told KWTX. “From the time they were just little girls, through graduation, through their college days. And I’m not unique. Everybody in this town has watched family grow up in the McGregor Mirror, and there’s no reason for that to go away.”

Both Lenamon and Mullens say there’s a lot of learning to do as the superintendent finishes out the school year and transitions into his new role.

But they’re both excited about bringing the personal hometown feel back to the McGregor Mirror.

“They know the paper’s in good hands,” Mullens said of the new owner. “And that’s one thing that they’ve all said: we need our paper. And James is gonna do great things with it, he and his family.”

Lenamon is hopeful the first issue will be out next month.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.