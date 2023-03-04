Woman charged with capital murder in Ellis County for allegedly killing 3 children

ITALY, Texas (KLTV) - A Forney woman has been charged with three counts of capital murder in connection with a stabbing that left three children dead and two injured in their home in Italy, about 43 miles south of Dallas.

On March 3, Child Protective Services (CPS) conducted a home visit in the 300 block of Harris Street in Italy, Texas, which led a caseworker to determine children should be removed from the home, according to a release from Ellis County Sheriff’s Deputy Jerry Cozby.

At about 4 p.m., the caseworker called 911 and police were dispatched to the home, where they discovered five critically injured children, Cozby said. A 6-year-old boy along with 5-year-old twins (a girl and boy) were reportedly dead; a 4-year-old boy and 13-month-old girl were seriously wounded, the release stated. One child was taken to a hospital in Forth Worth, the other to a hospital in Dallas.

Shamaiya Hall, 25, was arrested by Ellis County officials and taken to the Wayne McCollum Detention Center. She has been charged with three counts of capital murder, and bond has been set at six million dollars, collectively.

The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office is the lead investigating agency, with the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information is available at this time.

3 children killed, 2 wounded inside Ellis County home

Related:

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.