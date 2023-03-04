Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Troup police ask for public’s help to identify pursuit suspect

The suspect appears to be a white male driving a white crew cab truck.
The suspect appears to be a white male driving a white crew cab truck.(Troup Police Department)
By Brittany Hunter
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - Police were involved in a pursuit that began in Troup and continued into Cherokee County early Saturday. Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect.

The suspect appears to be a white male driving a white crew cab truck, according to police. Officers are gathering additional surveillance video from nearby businesses.

Please contact the Troup Police Department with any information you have at (903) 842-3211 or through their Facebook page.

Police say all information given is kept confidential and remind the public that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The suspect appears to be a white male driving a white crew cab truck.
The suspect appears to be a white male driving a white crew cab truck.(Troup Police Department)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Curtis Dewayne Clark
Officials: Man barricaded in Tyler home, pointed gun at deputy during attempt to carry out evicton
Tornado in Pickton
Multiple homes destroyed when tornado hits Hopkins County
1 person hospitalized in Tyler after being struck by vehicle while changing flat tire

Latest News

Participation spots in the non-profit event were completely sold out.
Fresh 15 race kicks off in Tyler
Besides the actual races, the event attracted a supportive crowd of spectators.
WebXtra: Fresh 15 race kicks off in Tyler
Kilgore Damage
Brigitta's Hungarian Restaurant loses half of roof, closing business temporarily
Nacogdoches Road Cleanup
Nacogdoches residents suffer weather damage following Thursday night storm