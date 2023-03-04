Troup police ask for public’s help to identify pursuit suspect

TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - Police were involved in a pursuit that began in Troup and continued into Cherokee County early Saturday. Authorities are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect.

The suspect appears to be a white male driving a white crew cab truck, according to police. Officers are gathering additional surveillance video from nearby businesses.

Please contact the Troup Police Department with any information you have at (903) 842-3211 or through their Facebook page.

Police say all information given is kept confidential and remind the public that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The suspect appears to be a white male driving a white crew cab truck. (Troup Police Department)

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.