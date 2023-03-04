Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

Nothing but sunshine and comfortable weather for this weekend!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good morning, East Texas! We’re off to a beautiful start this Saturday with clear skies and lots of sunshine. Temperatures are cool in the 40s this morning, but a quick warm up into the lower to middle 70s is expected thanks to ample sunshine and our southeasterly winds. Skies remain clear and quiet tonight which will lead to another cool start for our Sunday in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Southeast winds get a little bit more breezy tomorrow afternoon which will help tomorrow’s highs range from the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Expect more warmth and dry conditions for the start of the next work week, but the forecast gets a bit trickier as we head into Tuesday. Most of the day looks fairly dry, but an approaching cold front looks to stall along our northern counties Tuesday evening, leading to the chance for a few showers and thundershowers Tuesday night. This stalled front will then play a game of “Red Rover, Come Over” as it will wiggle south, then north across the northern half of East Texas on Wednesday and Thursday, leading to a split in temperatures across the area as well as more scattered rain through each day. A second cold front is still set to race through East Texas sometime next Friday, leading to another round of scattered showers and thundershowers as well as cooler conditions for next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Curtis Dewayne Clark
Officials: Man barricaded in Tyler home, pointed gun at deputy during attempt to carry out evicton
Tornado in Pickton
Multiple homes destroyed when tornado hits Hopkins County
The Clermont County Sheriff's Office is investigating four deaths in a possible murder-suicide.
Family was shot in murder-suicide minutes before being evicted from foreclosed home, sheriff says

Latest News

Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips
Evening Weather at your Fingertips Friday 3-3-23
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips
Evening Weather at your Fingertips Friday 3-3-23
Evening Weather at your Fingertips Friday 3-3-23
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips