Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Rose City Classic: NCAA gymnastics meet to be held Saturday at Oil Palace

Rose City Classic: NCAA gymnastics meet to be held Saturday at Oil Palace
By Michael Coleman
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Saturday at the Oil Palace, two NCAA gymnastics teams will compete: Texas Woman’s University and Centenary will make history. This will be the first NCAA sanctioned gymnastics meet held in east Texas.

“We’ve kind of been talking about it for a while,” said Co-Director of Rose City Classic Martin Parsley. “It became a discussion between myself and the two head coaches, and the fact that they’re in the middle, we would put it on for them make a nice little meet after the craziness of Covid, some of the schedules have been turned upside down, and they were like, ‘Hey, let’s go forward to see what happens,’ and it looks like it’s going to be a mainstay for our event from now on.”

KLTV's Michael Coleman reports from the Rose City Classic NCAA gymnastics meet in Tyler on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Curtis Dewayne Clark
Officials: Man barricaded in Tyler home, pointed gun at deputy during attempt to carry out evicton
Tornado in Pickton
Multiple homes destroyed when tornado hits Hopkins County
1 person hospitalized in Tyler after being struck by vehicle while changing flat tire

Latest News

Mineola and Martinsville basketball advance to regional championship games
Mineola and Martinsville basketball advance to regional championship games
Rose City Classic: NCAA gymnastics meet to be held Saturday at Oil Palace
Rose City Classic: NCAA gymnastics meet to be held Saturday at Oil Palace
The Martin's Mill girls basketball team at a previous game.
Martin’s Mill girls basketball team misses out on state championship by 1 point
Saturday at the Oil Palace, two NCAA gymnastics teams will compete: Texas Woman’s University...
East Texas Now: Rose City Classic NCAA gymnastics meet