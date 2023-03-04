Rose City Classic: NCAA gymnastics meet to be held Saturday at Oil Palace

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Saturday at the Oil Palace, two NCAA gymnastics teams will compete: Texas Woman’s University and Centenary will make history. This will be the first NCAA sanctioned gymnastics meet held in east Texas.

“We’ve kind of been talking about it for a while,” said Co-Director of Rose City Classic Martin Parsley. “It became a discussion between myself and the two head coaches, and the fact that they’re in the middle, we would put it on for them make a nice little meet after the craziness of Covid, some of the schedules have been turned upside down, and they were like, ‘Hey, let’s go forward to see what happens,’ and it looks like it’s going to be a mainstay for our event from now on.”

KLTV's Michael Coleman reports from the Rose City Classic NCAA gymnastics meet in Tyler on Saturday.

