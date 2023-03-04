Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Police searching for suspect after Palestine woman allegedly murdered by her ex-boyfriend

Joseph Cole of Houston had dated Brittany Johnson and is the suspect in the murder
Joseph Christopher Cole, 50, of Houston
Joseph Christopher Cole, 50, of Houston(tbw24mvsnh | Palestine Police Dept)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - A Houston Man is wanted for Murder after a Palestine woman was shot and killed Thursday night, police say.

Just before 10 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, Palestine police officers responded to a call in the 200 blk. of Joe Louis St. where someone reported a shooting.

Officers arrived and found a woman who had been shot in the torso inside a residence there. EMS took the victim to the Palestine Regional Medical Center ER, where she later died from her injuries.

During the investigation, detectives identified the suspect as Johnson’s ex-boyfriend, Joseph Christopher Cole, 50, of Houston.

Detectives got an arrest warrant for Cole for the charge of murder. The warrant was issued by Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Gary Thomas.

The Police Department is trying to find Cole. Anyone with information related to this case can contact the Palestine Police Department at (903)729-2254 or, to remain anonymous, call the Anderson County Crime Stoppers at (903)729-8477.

