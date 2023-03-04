Fresh 15 race kicks off in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The tenth annual Fresh 15 race started at 7 a.m. on Saturday, and participation spots in the non-profit event were completely sold out.

The Fresh 15 features 15K, 5K and Lil’ FRESHie 1K races, with courses starting and finishing at FRESH by Brookshire’s. Its mission is to inspire the community to become healthier -- to “get off the couch and move!”

Besides the actual races, the event attracted a supportive crowd of spectators and featured a post-race party.

100% of race revenue is donated back to non-profit organizations in the community that focus on providing stability and safety for families, with 10-15 different charities benefitted every year, according to the company.

