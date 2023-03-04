Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Blessing Bags for N.A.C holds event to help the homeless population

Blessing Bags for N.A.C had an outreach event today at Banita Creek Park. They provided free items and a meal for the homeless.
By Avery Gorman
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Blessing Bags for N.A.C had an outreach event today at Banita Creek Park. They provided free toiletries, winter and spring items, and a meal for the homeless population.

Blessing Bags for N.A.C has been feeding and providing supplies to the homeless population of Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties for around four years now.

Stephanie Hess, founder and director of Blessing Bags N.A.C, said she and her husband created this program because they were homeless once. “Once we got back on our feet and started doing things and getting better, I just decided that I wanted to give back, and he did too, and we just said, ‘Let’s do it,’” Hess said.

Everything that was given out today was donated by the community.

“Toiletry items include shampoo, soap, toothbrush, toothpaste...we have jackets, hoodies, blankets, socks -- you name it, we got it on that truck,” Hess said.

The event also had other outreach resource programs such as Endeavors, which focuses on the veteran homeless population in the area. Also represented were the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council and the Texas State Supported Living Center.

Gabriel Hernandez, outreach and intake specialist for Endeavors, said they are here to help.

“The importance of this outreach is to be able to allow our community to be able to know what resources we have out here, and we’re just one of many available out here,” Hernandez said.

Lauren Gaudett has been volunteering since the creation of Blessing Bags.

“It’s important because there are just people who don’t have anything or have very little, and they need help,” Gaudett said.

Hess said you might not see the need, but it’s there.

“They are out there. You may not see them; they are not just out there to be noticed. They stay in the woods, encampments; they stay in abandoned houses. It’s like they are forgotten, and we don’t need to do that to these people,” Hess said.

Blessing Bags for N.A.C puts on these events twice a month, one in Nacogdoches and one in Lufkin. Visit their Facebook page to know when and where these events take place.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the...
All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close
Curtis Dewayne Clark
Officials: Man barricaded in Tyler home, pointed gun at deputy during attempt to carry out evicton
Tornado in Pickton
Multiple homes destroyed when tornado hits Hopkins County
1 person hospitalized in Tyler after being struck by vehicle while changing flat tire

Latest News

SPECIAL OLYMPIAN GREEN BELT
Autistic student takes sports, achievements head-on
He'll be headlining the Ubanks concert benefiting the East Texas Food Bank.
Country music artist Scotty McCreery talks about performing at Ubanks in Lufkin
By 1911, the line extended to Chireno in Nacogdoches County.
Mark in Texas History: Angelina and Neches Railroad served key role in Lufkin development
Participation spots in the non-profit event were completely sold out.
10th annual Fresh 15 race kicks off in Tyler