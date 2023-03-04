Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Attempted kidnapping near Memorial Stadium(Wichita Falls Police Department)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On March 3, a student at McNiel Jr. High walking near the Memorial Stadium parking lot when a man attempted to grab the juvenile and pull her into the van against her will.

The man was in all-black clothing and was driving a black van.

The juvenile was able to fight off the unknown male before he returned to the van.

The unknown male and vehicle drove out of the parking lot and headed westbound on Southwest Parkway.

The Wichita Falls Police Department is asking any businesses or residential houses in that area to check their cameras around that time period for any vehicles matching that description.

