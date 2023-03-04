Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
3 children killed, 2 wounded inside Ellis County home

The suspect is in custody but has not been identified.
The suspect is in custody but has not been identified.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:04 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ITALY, Texas (KLTV) - Three children are dead and two are injured after a stabbing in their home in Italy, about 43 miles south of Dallas.

According to the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jerry Cozby at a press conference Friday evening, they were called at about 4 p.m. to a home in the 300 block of Harris Street. Texas Child Protective Services, or CPS, made the call to 911,

When law enforcement arrived, they found multiple victims inside the home, and all were children. Three children had been killed. Two other children were seriously injured, police said. They were flown to hospitals to receive care.

The suspect in this crime has been arrested. No confirmation from law enforcement has been given at this time as to the person’s identity.

