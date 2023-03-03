Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Viewer captures funnel forming, tornado damage in Pickton

Viewer Ike Stephens caught footage of a funnel forming during yesterday’s severe weather.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Pickton, Texas (KLTV) - Viewer Ike Stephens from Wakom caught footage of a funnel forming during yesterday’s severe weather.

Stephens was standing in the parking lot of Harmony Assembly of God in Pickton recording the storm when a funnel began to form in the distance.

Stephens says that he is new to storm chasing but has been spotting for years with area ham radio clubs.

After the funnel had dissipated Stephens captured footage of the damage it did to the nearby community.

He just started storm chasing but has been trained in Skywarn, a volunteer program of severe weather spotters.

He plans to do more spotting this spring and into the summer.

The National Weather Service did confirm that a tornado touched down in Pickton.

Clean up efforts remain ongoing.

