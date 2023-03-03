Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Texas A&M receives $20M gift for Small Animal Hospital

The pledge, made by Linda and Dennis Clark ’68 ’71, will support construction of a new Small...
The pledge, made by Linda and Dennis Clark ’68 ’71, will support construction of a new Small Animal Teaching & Research Hospital at Texas A&M University.(Texas A&M Foundation)
By Megan Calongne and Alex Egan
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two Aggies pledged a gift of $20 million to support the construction of a new Next-Generation Small Animal Teaching & Research Hospital at Texas A&M University.

The pledge, made by Linda and Dennis Clark ‘68 and ‘71 through the Texas A&M Foundation, will replace the university’s current Small Animal Teaching & Research Hospital.

The new hospital is estimated to cost around $200 million to build and will provide the faculty and staff with more space and updated technologies.

In addition to private dollars, the project received funding from the Texas Legislature and Texas’ Permanent University Fund.

According to the Texas A&M Foundation, the Clarks hope their gift will encourage others to donate to the construction project, which still requires a significant investment from private donors.

The couple is longtime clients of the university’s veterinary school, with two of their doing having undergone surgery at the current Small Animal Teaching Hospital.

According to the foundation, the final design plans for the new facility are not yet complete. Once plans are finalized a construction timeline will be released.

