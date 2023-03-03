Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tatum native competes at HBCU Combine in New Orleans

Drake Centers of Texas Southern University and Tatum high school shared his experience at the recent HBCU combine in New Orleans, Louisiana.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
“Throughout the drills, I got to showcase my athleticism... That is what really is a strength of my games, so I was able to show that,” Center said.

Center said he is majoring in Radio, Television, and Film (RTF) at Texas Southern. Of working in news, he said: “Basically, that’s where I grew up so, you know, watching my mom doing everything that she does.”

