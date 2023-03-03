Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

PHOTOS: Zoo welcomes third baby elephant in just over a year

The newest male African elephant calf at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium was born on Thursday. (Source: Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium)
By Zane Culjat and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - An Omaha zoo has welcomed another baby elephant to the family.

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium shared photos of its newest male African elephant calf on Thursday.

Zoo officials said Lolly, an 11-year-old African elephant, gave birth to a male calf at about 2:30 a.m. The zoo says both the mother and son are doing well.

Caption

The birth marked the third African elephant calf born at the zoo, joining siblings Eugenia and Sonny who were born in January 2022.

WOWT reports the Elephant Family Quarters will be closed at the zoo to the public to allow Lolly to bond with her new calf. Guests will be able to view all three calves when the quarters reopen.

The zoo is also expecting the birth of a fourth elephant calf later this year.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shopping strip in development on Cumberland Road
Shopping strip in development on Tyler’s Cumberland Road
I-20 chase ends in 2-vehicle wreck; 2 injured
From left: Reagan Farquharson, Carson Bottoms, Drake Cannon.
3 East Texans accused in multi-state deer poaching ring
Michael Shane Blundell, 46, of Bullard, is charged with invasive visual recording. He was...
Bullard man accused of placing camera in restroom makes plea deal
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Risk of severe thunderstorms for Wednesday, Thursday

Latest News

Longview Police New Headquarters
New Longview Police Department headquarters faces construction delays
Increased Puppy Intake
East Texas animal shelters overwhelmed by influx of puppies
Tatum native competes at HBCU Combine in New Orleans
Tatum native competes at HBCU Combine in New Orleans
Patrick Wojahn, 47, faces 56 counts of possession and distribution of child porn, police said.
Mayor arrested on child porn counts in Maryland college town
FILE - Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis shoots a free-throw during an NCAA college basketball...
Antoine Davis 19 away from becoming NCAA’s scoring leader