Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

NCAA teams compete at this year’s Rose City Classic

A special touch is added to this year’s classic.
By Michael Coleman
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday opens the 17th annual Rose City Classic, as over 900 athletes will compete in the gymnastics event. From the beginners to the collegiate gymnasts this is a high-profile event.

A special touch is added to this year’s classic.

”We have got two NCAA college teams coming to compete,” Stacy Panfil-Parsley said. “And it’s going to be Centenary college and Texas Women University, kind of in their backyard right here in Tyler, kind of right between the two so I am super excited, because of course, Steelie King from TWU, is one of our own and so we’re really excited. What that means is the City of Tyler again have never seen college gymnastics. Do you know here in Tyler? Actually, the state of Texas doesn’t have except for Texas Women’s University, has collegiate gymnastics so the opportunity for our spectators to see that it’s just tremendous, so I encourage everyone to come out.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shopping strip in development on Cumberland Road
Shopping strip in development on Tyler’s Cumberland Road
Tornado in Pickton
Multiple homes destroyed when tornado hits Hopkins County
I-20 chase ends in 2-vehicle wreck; 2 injured
From left: Reagan Farquharson, Carson Bottoms, Drake Cannon.
3 East Texans accused in multi-state deer poaching ring
Michael Shane Blundell, 46, of Bullard, is charged with invasive visual recording. He was...
Bullard man accused of placing camera in restroom makes plea deal

Latest News

MINEOLA HOOPS
Mineola Yellow Jackets basketball heads to Prosper Friday for 1st regional tournament in team history
Mineola Boys Basketball Coach Ryan Steadman spoke with KLTV Thursday about the big game and how...
Mineola Yellow Jackets basketball heads to Prosper Friday for 1st regional tournament in team histor
Tatum native competes at HBCU Combine in New Orleans
Tatum native competes at HBCU Combine in New Orleans
SFA Lumberjacks
SFA basketball team devastated after loss to Sam Houston