NCAA teams compete at this year’s Rose City Classic

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Friday opens the 17th annual Rose City Classic, as over 900 athletes will compete in the gymnastics event. From the beginners to the collegiate gymnasts this is a high-profile event.

A special touch is added to this year’s classic.

”We have got two NCAA college teams coming to compete,” Stacy Panfil-Parsley said. “And it’s going to be Centenary college and Texas Women University, kind of in their backyard right here in Tyler, kind of right between the two so I am super excited, because of course, Steelie King from TWU, is one of our own and so we’re really excited. What that means is the City of Tyler again have never seen college gymnastics. Do you know here in Tyler? Actually, the state of Texas doesn’t have except for Texas Women’s University, has collegiate gymnastics so the opportunity for our spectators to see that it’s just tremendous, so I encourage everyone to come out.”

