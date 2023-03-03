Nacogdoches students ring historic landmark bell

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - March 2 is Texas Independence Day, the day Texas celebrates its independence from Mexico.

Thursday morning, Nacogdoches fourth-grade students from T.J.R. Elementary, Christ Episcopal School and Regents Academy had a hands-on history lesson by ringing the bell of the Old Nacogdoches University building.

They rang it 187 times: one ring for every year since the Texas Declaration of Independence was signed on March 2, 1836.

Nacogdoches was one of the original signing entities. The building also served as a hospital during the civil war.

Co-chair of the bell ringing, Pattye Greer said they plan the event every year to have students learn about history right here where they live.

“We want the children to learn about Texas history and how important it is to be a Texan,” said Greer.

Community officials were also in attendance to speak about the importance of the day.

“The people that came to Texas believed in the freedom and the rights to make a better life for themselves. They had a fight on their hands, and they prevailed. You can thank our forefathers for that,” said County Court at Law Judge Jack Sinz.

Mayor Jimmy Mize was also there to present a proclamation.

Nacogdoches ISD Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo spoke about the significance of the bell rings. “We want to make sure that when that bell sounds, that bell sounded for a lot of reasons. I promise you, it sounded at the Alamo before they started. It sounded across this country,” said Trujillo.

