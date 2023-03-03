Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check

Martin’s Mill girls basketball team misses out on state championship by 1 point

The Martin's Mill girls basketball team at a previous game.
The Martin's Mill girls basketball team at a previous game.(Martin's Mill ISD)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KLTV) - The Martin’s Mill girls basketball team faced off with Lipan on Friday for a state championship, but ended up one point short, at 32-31.

The game started at 8:30 a.m. at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

“Lady Mustangs’ season came to an end today losing 32-31 to Lipan,” the Martin’s Mill Athletic Club Booster said in a post. “Great season Lady Mustangs! Our whole community is so proud of you!”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tornado in Pickton
Multiple homes destroyed when tornado hits Hopkins County
Shopping strip in development on Cumberland Road
Shopping strip in development on Tyler’s Cumberland Road
A Pennsylvania woman who has been missing for more than 30 years is found alive in an adult...
Missing woman found alive after more than 30 years; family reacts
Smith County Sheriff's Office
Report: Smith County inmate who died by suicide jammed door lock, delaying responders
Alex Murdaugh has been found guilty of the murder of his wife and son. The judge orders...
Jury finds Alex Murdaugh guilty on all counts in double murder trial

Latest News

MINEOLA HOOPS
Mineola Yellow Jackets basketball heads to Prosper Friday for 1st regional tournament in team history
Mineola Boys Basketball Coach Ryan Steadman spoke with KLTV Thursday about the big game and how...
Mineola Yellow Jackets basketball heads to Prosper Friday for 1st regional tournament in team histor
Fairfield heading to state
Fairfield edges out Winnsboro to reach the 3A state title game
Martins Mill takes regional win over LaPoynor
Martins Mill takes regional win over LaPoynor