Martin’s Mill girls basketball team misses out on state championship by 1 point

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KLTV) - The Martin’s Mill girls basketball team faced off with Lipan on Friday for a state championship, but ended up one point short, at 32-31.

The game started at 8:30 a.m. at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

“Lady Mustangs’ season came to an end today losing 32-31 to Lipan,” the Martin’s Mill Athletic Club Booster said in a post. “Great season Lady Mustangs! Our whole community is so proud of you!”

