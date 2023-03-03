Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man arrested in Dallas after Durant kidnapping

Ruben Ruiz was arrested after kidnapping his 6-year-old daughter in Durant and fleeing to Dallas.
Ruben Ruiz was arrested after kidnapping his 6-year-old daughter in Durant and fleeing to Dallas.(Dallas County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A man is in jail after kidnapping a 6-year-old child at the Durant Wal-Mart and taking off to Dallas Thursday afternoon.

According to family, the 6-year-old was taken after her non-custodial father, Ruben Ruiz drove his car into his mother’s vehicle in the parking lot.

Choctaw Police said Ruiz grabbed the girl and took off with her to Dallas.

Nearly six hours later, the two were found in a fast food drive thru.

Ruiz was taken to the Dallas County jail and is being charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

The child was unharmed and reunited with family in Durant.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

