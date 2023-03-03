Man arrested in Dallas after Durant kidnapping

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A man is in jail after kidnapping a 6-year-old child at the Durant Wal-Mart and taking off to Dallas Thursday afternoon.

According to family, the 6-year-old was taken after her non-custodial father, Ruben Ruiz drove his car into his mother’s vehicle in the parking lot.

Choctaw Police said Ruiz grabbed the girl and took off with her to Dallas.

Nearly six hours later, the two were found in a fast food drive thru.

Ruiz was taken to the Dallas County jail and is being charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

The child was unharmed and reunited with family in Durant.

