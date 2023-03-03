Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview art show displays United States bicentennial prints stored since 1976

“Stories from the Vault” is an exhibit including 13 prints commissioned for the United States bicentennial in 1976.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - “Stories from the Vault” is an exhibit including 13 prints commissioned for the United States bicentennial in 1976.

These pieces are now on display in East Texas, where the Longview Museum of Fine Arts had the rare pieces stored away; they didn’t realize what they had until they started sorting their collection.

“Each of those artists received their own portfolio of all 13 prints,” said Executive Director Tiffany Jehorak. “This is called H.C., meaning hors commerce, meaning it is not for sale. There are only 25 of them. We believe each artist got a set, Mobile Oil got a set, the Smithsonian probably got a set, and maybe a few other folks.”

“Stories from the Vault” will be on display at the Longview Museum of Fine Arts through December.

