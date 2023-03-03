Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
How the four-day school week could financially impact non-salaried support staff

Academy ISD superintendent says non-exempt employees will receive higher hourly rates
By Chantel Ropp
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The four-day school week continues to be a hot topic as Central Texas school districts try to find ways to recruit and retain teachers.

“Some of our biggest challenges include teacher retention, the teacher shortage, and the substitute shortage,” Marc Faulkner, China Spring ISD’s superintendent, said in a recent community meeting.

China Spring ISD hasn’t made a decision, yet, on whether it’ll move to a four-day week, but other districts like Academy ISD and Rockdale ISD have already announced the switch to a shorter instructional week for the 2023-2024 school year.

“The applicants just aren’t there,” Billy Harlan, the superintendent of Academy ISD, told KWTX. “So we thought maybe we could attract some people that would want to go to this type of model, to come teach in our district.”

The decision to switch to a four-day week, however, has some folks concerned.

Aside from additional daycare costs, many are wondering how a four-day week will impact non-salaried, school support staff.

According to a statement from Rockdale ISD’s superintendent, Dr. Denise Monzingo, “Throughout the planning of this 4 day schedule, a district goal has been that the loss of school days would not have a financial impact on any employee. Rockdale ISD is currently developing work service calendars for all non-exempt staff to support this goal.”

At Academy ISD, Harlan says that non-exempt employees, like paraprofessionals, will see an increase in their hourly wage to make up for the one less day of work.

“What we’re basically doing is increasing the daily rate that they’re being paid, we’re not increasing or decreasing their total salary over the school year,” Harlan told KWTX. “They just may potentially work a little less to earn their salary, which is the incentive.”

Harlan says that at the end of the day, it comes down to giving employees flexibility.

“It doesn’t necessarily matter how many hours they work, it’s are they getting their job done, and we’re paying them like they’re working 40 hours,” Harlan said. “And therein lies the incentive piece.”

