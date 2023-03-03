Evening Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - A much quieter forecast ahead!  It’s been a nice, but windy day and now the winds are gradually starting to calm down.  Expect light and variable winds overnight with clear skies and temperatures will be falling into the 40s overnight.  Lots of sunshine is on the way for the weekend with a slow warm-up.  Saturday afternoon will warm into the mid 70s and Sunday afternoon temperatures will reach the upper 70s.  A few clouds will roll in next week and chances for rain will be back by Tuesday.  These rain chances will increase and be highest by Thursday and Friday with the next storm system moving into East Texas.

