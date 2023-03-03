County crews respond after tornado to clean up downed trees in Marion County

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Yesterday afternoon, a tornado touched down in Kellyville Park off State Highway 49 in Marion County within precinct 2.

The tornado knocked down about a dozen trees in the park and many more down Kellyville Road. No injuries and minimal, if any, structural damage have been reported. The county precinct 2 responded with the assistance of county precinct 4 around 5:30 pm and got the roads open about 9:30 last night.

Alvin Erwin with county precinct 2 says the tornado did a good amount of damage, but they are cleaning it up.

“It’s a lot of trees that had laid down and pretty much folded up on each other and it quite a while for us to get this situated where we could come back today and try to wrap it up and everything and uh, I want to take the time out to thank the other precincts that wa out, took their time out to help us.”

County commissioner precinct 2, Jacob Pattison, says all power has been restored to the area. He says he is thankful nobody was injured in the storm. It will take about a week for all damaged trees to be cleared.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.