Blueberry Breakfast Rolls with toasted pecans by Casie Buck

We are always happy about two things: recipes that use blueberries, and breakfast recipes!

This recipe from Oaklea Mansion owner Casie Buck fulfills our breakfast dreams with this recipe.

Blueberry Breakfast Rolls

1 – 12.4 ounce package refrigerated cinnamon rolls with icing (8)

1 cup thawed blueberries, well drained

1/3 cup blueberry preserves (this is where I love to use farmers market preserves)

1 teaspoon finely shredded lemon peel

¼ cup chopped pecans, toasted

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly grease muffin cups. Cut rolls in half. Press half into muffin cups, mold ½ inch up the side of tin cup Cut rolls in half. Press half into muffin cups, mold ½ inch up the side of tin cup. Spoon into muffin tins and sprinkle with pecans. Bake approximately 12 minutes, cool 5 minutes, and 5 minutes more on a wire rack. Drizzle icing on top, thin icing with milk if desired

And Enjoy!

