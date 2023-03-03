Blueberry Breakfast Rolls with toasted pecans by Casie Buck
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We are always happy about two things: recipes that use blueberries, and breakfast recipes!
This recipe from Oaklea Mansion owner Casie Buck fulfills our breakfast dreams with this recipe.
Blueberry Breakfast Rolls
1 – 12.4 ounce package refrigerated cinnamon rolls with icing (8)
1 cup thawed blueberries, well drained
1/3 cup blueberry preserves (this is where I love to use farmers market preserves)
1 teaspoon finely shredded lemon peel
¼ cup chopped pecans, toasted
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
- Lightly grease muffin cups.
- Cut rolls in half. Press half into muffin cups, mold ½ inch up the side of tin cup.
- Spoon into muffin tins and sprinkle with pecans.
- Bake approximately 12 minutes, cool 5 minutes, and 5 minutes more on a wire rack.
- Drizzle icing on top, thin icing with milk if desired
And Enjoy!
