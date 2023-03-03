Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Blueberry Breakfast Rolls with toasted pecans by Casie Buck

We are always happy about two things: recipes that use blueberries, and breakfast recipes! This...
We are always happy about two things: recipes that use blueberries, and breakfast recipes! This recipe from Oaklea Mansion owner Casie Buck fulfills our breakfast dreams with this recipe.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We are always happy about two things: recipes that use blueberries, and breakfast recipes!

This recipe from Oaklea Mansion owner Casie Buck fulfills our breakfast dreams with this recipe.

Blueberry Breakfast Rolls

1 – 12.4 ounce package refrigerated cinnamon rolls with icing (8)

1 cup thawed blueberries, well drained

1/3  cup blueberry preserves (this is where I love to use farmers market preserves)

1 teaspoon finely shredded lemon peel

¼ cup chopped pecans, toasted

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
  2. Lightly grease muffin cups.
  3. Cut rolls in half.  Press half into muffin cups, mold ½ inch up the side of tin cup
  4. Cut rolls in half.  Press half into muffin cups, mold ½ inch up the side of tin cup.
  5. Spoon into muffin tins and sprinkle with pecans.
  6. Bake approximately 12 minutes, cool 5 minutes, and 5 minutes more on a wire rack.
  7. Drizzle icing on top, thin icing with milk if desired

And Enjoy!

