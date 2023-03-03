3 teenagers in custody after knife altercation on Central Heights campus

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Three teenagers have been charged in an altercation at a local school that occurred Thursday.

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, Angel Moreno and Angel Marcelino Rivera Montelongo, both 18, have been charged with first-degree felonies for engaging in organized criminal activity. They are both being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail.

A third suspect who is a juvenile is currently in custody at a juvenile detention center on a first-degree felony of engaging in organized criminal activity, according to NCSO. That suspect’s name is not being released.

Moreno, Rivera-Montelongo, and the juvenile suspect allegedly threatened another individual with a knife while on campus at Central Heights ISD. The sheriff’s office did not reveal on which campus the incident happened.

The name of the victim they allegedly threatened is not being released at this time. No injuries were reported.

The altercation appears to have stemmed from an earlier off-campus altercation that is currently being investigated, the sheriff’s office said.

Additional charges are possible the sheriff’s office said, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.