1 person hospitalized in Tyler after being struck by vehicle while changing flat tire

(MGN)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:43 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - At around midnight on Friday night Tyler Police were called to a reported pedestrian crash that left one man hospitalized.

According to authorities, the victim was at the side of the road changing a flat tire when the suspect reportedly side-swiped him with his vehicle near Loop 323 and 34th. The victim was found by a pedestrian passing by.

Authorities were able to locate a vehicle that contain damages consisting with that of the victims vehicle and the crash description near Loop 323 and North Broadway, about a mile apart from the initial crash location. After some investigating, Tyler PD was able to identify the suspect and are currently working on a warrant for the suspects arrest on a accident involving injury or death charge.

As of 6 a.m. on Friday morning the victims was in a serious condition. Tyler Police is not currently releasing the identities of the victim or the suspect. The incident is still ongoing.

